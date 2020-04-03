SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Several state agencies are asking Oregonians to refrain from outdoor burning while communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smoke from fires during the current pandemic may result in negative consequences according to the agencies, including:
- Smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19, leading to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.
- Exposure to smoke and other forms of air pollution can increase the risk of contracting infectious respiratory disease such as COVID-19, increase the severity of existing respiratory infections, and worsen underlying chronic respiratory conditions.
- There is a severe shortage of personal protective equipment to reduce smoke exposure at this time.
- First responders and other emergency services are operating at a reduced capacity and have limited resources to respond to out-of-control burns.
The request was made by a coalition of agencies, including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon Department of Agriculture, and Oregon Health Authority.
The agencies say that while they recognize that many Oregonians use fire as a necessary tool to manage their lands, they believe it is important to weigh possible effects on the wider community before choosing to burn. They advise that the following kinds of burning can be delayed:
- Debris burning around one’s property
- Burn barrels
- Industrial burning
- Slash and forest burning
- Agricultural burning that would impact neighbors and can be delayed
The agencies encourage people to recycle paper products when possible, compost of chip yard debris on site, haul material to a yard debris or recycling site, and reuse old lumber.
