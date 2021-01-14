State agency that studies natural hazards, facing cuts in governor's proposed budget

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) is facing cuts in Governor Kate Brown's proposed 2019-2021 budget.
During our recent rainstorm, landslides came tumbling down all over our state.
The scientists tasked with surveying these natural disasters are with DOGAMI.
"It is a significant reduction in technical positions. That will result in, in the end after the transition year 25 percent of our current technical positions," DOGAMI Director Brad Avy said.
Avy says the geology program will be reduced by 75 percent in operation capacity.
He says currently the geology program has 19 positions.
Starting June 30, 2020 he says it will lose 14 of those positions.
"Currently we have two dedicated landslide experts. That would be reduced to one. And then the supporting staff that help produce the maps and the analysis also would be fewer," Avy said.
Avy says this will slow down the department's work.
On top of that as part of these cuts, Avy says DOGAMI will cease to exist in June 2022.
He says the department will be dissolved into the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.
"It’s an unfortunate outcome of the state budget, COVID all those dynamics. But absolutely a difficult time for staff that won’t be continuing on," Avy said.
FOX 12 reached out to the governor's office regarding these concerns.
A spokesperson said the governor recognizes the importance of DOGAMI's work for the state, especially as it relates to tsunami preparedness, landslides and other natural hazards.
The spokesperson said DOGAMI's transition into two other state departments will achieve cost savings by eliminating administrative and management positions, but still preserve expertise in geology, tsunamis, coastal erosion, landslides, debris flow and other risk assessment.
(1) comment
did not she criticize the president for the exact same thing? Hypocrite
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.