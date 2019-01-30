CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The mounting cost of containing the multi-state measles outbreak is taking a toll on resources and workers, according to several state and county officials.
“There’s 2 more cases confirmed, so we’re up to 38 confirmed cases and 13 suspected cases,” Clark County Public Health Director, Dr. Alan Melnick said.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee even declared a state of emergency in all counties. So far, the measles outbreak, which began in Clark County, has cost its public health department $207,000 dollars, according to Dr. Melnick.
“It doesn’t include what the state is paying.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Department of Health said it has spent $250,000 dollars since the outbreak began. Officials there told FOX 12 there is no emergency fund so the money is being diverted from other programs.
Spokeswoman Liz Coleman said the agency is underfunded and may have to request more additional funding from the state legislature.
By contrast, the money Clark County Public Health is spending on stopping the contagious virus from spreading, is coming from a reserve account.
But Dr. Melnick said, “Eventually there’s a limit to what you can dip into that.”
According to him, the money is being used to pay staff, purchase supplies, cover lab tests, travel and other expenses.
“We’re not close to the limit yet but we’re getting there.”
The cost, rising as quickly as the number of measles cases.
On Wednesday, officials identified two new possible exposure sites – Mountain Air Trampoline Park and Juniper Swim and Fitness – both in Bend, where infected children from Clark County traveled.
“This not only puts a strain on us financially, but it also pulls people off from other work they’d be doing," Dr. Melnick said.
Clark County Public Health officials said staffing is the agency’s biggest challenge. Approximately half of its 110 workers, normally tasked with handling restaurant inspections, researching other communicable diseases, among other tasks, are currently being diverted to answer phones in the measles call center.
Dr. Melnick said many of them are working overtime during this “all hands on deck situation.”
“One nurse had been working 12 days straight,” He told FOX 12.
However, the Medical Reserve Corps and Washington DOH are stepping in to help with these exhaustive measures, officials said.
