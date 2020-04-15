SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Wildlife biologists this past winter noted a 15 percent increase in Oregon’s wolf population over last year’s count, according to numbers from the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management.
Last year’s count came in at 137, according to Oregon Fish and Wildlife. Biologists this year counted 158. That number is based on verified wolf evidence, including visual observations, tracks, and remote camera photographs.
“The actual number of wolves in Oregon is likely higher, as not all individuals present in the state are located during the winter count,” according to Oregon Fish and Wildlife.
Officials say 22 packs were documented during the count, which is up from 16 in 2018. A pack is defined at four or more wolves traveling together in the winter. Nine other groups of two to three wolves were identified.
19 of Oregon’s wolf packs successfully reproduced and had at least two adults and two pups that survived through the end of 2019, making them “breeding pairs”, a 27 percent increase over last year’s number, Oregon Fish and Wildlife says.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
