SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As the drama continues at the State Capitol over the Republican walkout and House Bill 2020, the Oregon Senate canceled its session Saturday due to a possible threat.
The Office of the Senate President said state police recommended lawmakers not show up.
That decision also postponed a planned rally there, but some people came out anyway.
"They’re standing up for us and we need that," Carol Leek, the founder of Oregon Women for Trump said. She was one of a couple dozen demonstrators outside the Capitol, standing in support of the eleven Senators who walked out this week over House Bill 2020. It's a cap and trade emissions bill that Republicans argue will hurt the economy. They say a walkout was their only choice after failed negotiations with Democrats.
"I just want the legislature to listen to us, the entire state of Oregon, not just Portland, not just the extremes on either end but listen to us," Demonstrator Mark Stevens said.
The session was supposed to continue Saturday with Senate Democrats planning to meet again with the hope that Republicans would show up. Demonstrators also had a plan to sit in, but instead the doors remained closed.
Oregon State Police advised legislators not to come due to a possible threat. They had extra patrols but all remained peaceful.
We spoke to a commanding officer of the group American Patriot Three Percent off-camera after rumors that a threat may be coming from them but he said that was not the case.
Several demonstrators told us they didn’t believe there was a threat at all.
"That's ridiculous," Leek said.
"The only thing I’ve heard is legislators and the governor freaking out over something that wasn’t gonna happen," Stevens said.
The Oregon GOP tweeted that the session was canceled due to fear of "Republican voters" to which Democratic Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward replied in part: "i have no fear of any voter who works to engage in civil discourse regardless of party. Militia who actively threaten legislators are completely different."
Meanwhile, Senate President Peter Courtney announced a $500 fine per legislator for each session they miss.
Hundreds have contributed to a Go Fund Me account that has raised more than $35,000 as of Saturday to cover the cost of their fines, but senators aren't able to accept it.
Senator Herman Baertschiger tells us all donations must be entered into the campaign financing system called Orestar.
We spoke to Carol Williams, the woman who started that Go Fund Me, and she said she’s still doing whatever she can to make sure this money gets to those Senators legally.
"It's going to get to the Senators one way or another, it's going to get there and its gonna get there by the legal means. I’m just gonna make sure it gets there," Williams said.
She's also part of the Marion County GOP, which is organizing the demonstration now planned for Sunday at the Capitol called Occupy the Senate starting at 9:30 a.m.
