State champ to National champ: Stanford's Cameron Brink returns home to Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – She was a two-time State Champion at Southridge High, a graduate of Mountainside High and now Cameron Brink is an NCAA Champ.
"I am looking out my window right now, and it makes me more thankful for what I went through in high school. And everything has just kind of come full circle," Brink said.
She has come full circle from her National Championship Stanford bubble.
"It doesn't feel real. I feel like I should still be in a hotel bubbling right now, quarantining," Brink said.
She had been away from family and friends since September but recently returned home to her parents home in Beaverton.
"Oh my gosh, this is going to make me emotional just thinking about it. We were all so stressed, and we just missed each other so much. Just being able to see them made my whole year," Brink said. "It made the experience sweet, and just hearing them say they are proud really just the cherry on top."
The Champ is home 🏆 @cameronbrink22 is out of her #ncaaW title bubble @StanfordWBB and blessed with downtime to decompress back home at Mom and Dad’s 🏡 The @SouthridgeGBB star and @mountainsideWBB grad hits the Sunday Spotlight at 10:00 @fox12oregon 📺 #opreps pic.twitter.com/B19JjkoHfn— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) April 12, 2021
The cherry in the Bay is Brink as a champ like her god-brother, NBA MVP Steph Curry, FaceTiming her and her Cardinal teammates after the title game while shouting her out to his 33-million followers on Instagram. Steph's mom, Sonya Curry, was roommates with Brink's mom, Michelle, back in college at Virginia Tech while her dad, Greg, and his dad Dell were teammates for the Hokies.
"Just to have that connection, they have been so supportive and just great outlets to talk to, to vent to, to ask questions because they have all been on that stage before, so it's just nice to have amazing people like that in my corner," Brinks said.
She was on the Final Four stage in San Antonio with St. Mary's of Portland alum Bendu Yeaney of Arizona and UConn's Evina Westbrook from South Salem High.
"I think we are showing out for Oregon," Brinks said. "We have so many talented players that come out of here so underrated and even just the Pac-12 in general. We proved the Pac-12 is one of the best if not the best conferences in the country. Our games were also super interesting, too," she said. "Our last two games of the tournament were only by one point, so complete nail biters and completely interesting, and I feel like if you don't find those interesting, then I don't know what you do."
🌲 @cameronbrink22, @Benduyeaney1 & @evinawestbrook were all on the big #ncaaW Final Four stage with their hoop roots in Oregon #opreps pic.twitter.com/1ufPs05Uip— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) April 12, 2021
When asked about younger girls looking up to her, she said:
"I love being that emotional leader. I love being passionate out on the floor and getting everyone's heads up. Kind of showing those girls, don't be ashamed of that," she said. "Bring passion, not just to basketball but to anything you do. Don't be afraid to use your voice. Especially now with social media, use your platform because people want to hear what you have to say but just have fun above all. Love your people and be a good role model for younger girls growing up."
