PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New data out of Washington’s Institute for Disease Modeling indicates that social distancing measures in Oregon are making a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
Colleen Poole said her family has been taking it seriously, telling FOX 12 that besides the grocery store and walks around the neighborhood, they’ve all been hunkered down inside.
“We’ve been teleworking for close to three weeks now,” Poole said.
Of course, being stuck at home is not always fun.
“It’s been annoying for most of the part,” Colleen’s son Jackson said, gesturing at his siblings with a laugh. “They get pretty annoying.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, staying home is flattening the curve of cases in the state.
“It appears that we will not see a dramatic spike in cases here in the next month here in Oregon,” state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.
Sidelinger said that's based on new data from IDM. Those projections compare the curves of active and cumulative infections in Oregon if current social distancing conditions continue, if there’s another 30 percent reduction in transmission, and if the state returns to conditions prior to businesses closing.
Good job, Oregon! Social distancing seems to be working! 👏🏼👏🏼“We’ve cut down transmission or infections in Oregon by 50 to 70 percent,” a state health officer said today. That’s based on this new data by @IDMOD_ORG. I’ll break it down for you on @fox12oregon at 5/6 pic.twitter.com/SDuuevo8rI— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) April 2, 2020
The “active infections” graph shows a difference of nearly 2,000 active cases between a scenario where businesses reopen now, to a further 30 percent reduction in transmission.
There are also charts using the same projections to show how changing scenarios could impact numbers of adult acute beds, ICU beds and total beds in the health care system.
“That could put a great strain on our health care system which right now is able to provide quality care that Oregonians deserve,” Sidelinger said.
Based on this data, Sidelinger says the people of Oregon have cut down transmission by 50 to 70 perent.
But don’t pat yourself on the back yet. State and county leaders say what the public does or doesn’t do in the next few weeks could completely alter the course of our “curve.”
Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said she is concerned people might be itching to gather outdoors as the weather gets nicer.
“Humans are social creatures and I do worry about social distancing fatigue,” Dr. Vines said.
Hang in there, because Sidelinger estimates Oregonians will have to stay home for at least a few more weeks.
“We’re probably looking at the month horizon, at least, to really consider next steps and changing things,” Sidelinger said.
Although the projections look promising, health leaders say the data isn’t perfect – particularly since information is limited to confirmed cases, and testing hasn’t been readily available.
Sidelinger said the projections are valuable mainly for the state to prepare and make sure it has enough hospital beds and equipment in the future.
