PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The case of a Saudi citizen who is accused of hitting and killing a teenager in southeast Portland in 2016 continues to unravel.
Federal investigators say the man accused in the case, Abdulrahman Noorah, is back in Saudi Arabia, and authorities say they are trying to bring him back to the U.S. to face trial. At this point, it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the U.S. anytime soon.
Noorah is accused in the death of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in 2016. Police say the hit-and-run crash happened on Southeast Hawthorne.
According to officers, Noorah left the scene after the crash, but eventually came back.
Noorah was in Portland on a student visa, but after he was out on bail and right before he was set to go to trial for manslaughter, authorities say he vanished from the country. U.S. Marshals say he was picked up in a black SUV and, with help from the Saudi government, eventually went back to Saudi Arabia.
Now, many people are pushing for the U.S. government to figure out a way to extradite Noorah and force him to come back to the U.S. to face trial.
The state department says it understands the desire to see Noorah prosecuted, but says right now, that’s not an option.
“At this point, the state department has no concrete, credible evidence as to how Mr. Noorah effected his escape,” the department said in a statement. “The United States and Saudi Arabia do not have a bilateral extradition treaty, and Saudi Arabia does not extradite its national to the United States. Therefore, the law enforcement options available are limited.”
In response to the state department, Fallon Smart’s family attorney issued a statement on their behalf, saying, “We’re extremely disappointed with the state department’s apparent unwillingness to use its considerable diplomatic power to work with the Saudi government to return Mr. Noorah to Oregon to face trial for his crimes.”
The statement goes on to say, “we understand that while the law enforcement options are limited, the department of state options are not so limited.”
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who has pushed for Noorah’s extradition, says, “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘is proud to brag about America’s military and economic dominance, but he apparently believes the state department is powerless to stand up to Saudi Arabia’s long pattern of apparently helping criminal suspects escape U.S. justice.’”
Since 2013, authorities say five Saudi nationals who were all facing serious felony charges, including Noorah, vanished before their trials or finishing a sentence.
