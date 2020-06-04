PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Parents across Oregon are close to finding out what school might look like for kids this coming fall.
The Oregon Department of Education will be releasing guidelines for districts next week that will detail how schools can reopen safely.
Education officials have been in discussions this week, and presentations made to the legislature shed some light on what this fall could look like.
In a presentation made to the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday, preliminary guidance from the Department of Education suggested schools would be required to protect vulnerable populations, screen students and employees for symptoms and history of exposure, and maintain social distancing.
In written testimony from the Confederacy of Oregon Schools Administrators, the director said districts have been making plans to serve students in-person, online, and through a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.
“Particularly for the older students, they could have contact with their school community, their teacher, and then do work away from campus,” PTA Legislative Director Otto Schell said. “Younger grades, it's much harder to do that distance learning, and we've heard a lot from parents, teachers and other folks. And so the idea of bringing them to on-site to be at school for on-site instruction is the goal.”
Schell has been paying close attention to these discussions and says distancing in particular looks like a challenge, especially for bigger schools, which might need to get creative to make that happen.
The suggested guidance from ODE also includes assurances that buildings will be carefully and regularly sanitized, and that air inside the buildings will circulate properly. The state confirms it will release more information about guidelines next week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
