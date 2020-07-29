SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The acting head of the Oregon Employment Department says they’re making significant progress on claims, but they’re concerned about federal benefits running out.
The extra $600 per week being added as part of the last stimulus plan expired over the weekend, meaning this week will be the last week people will get that extra money.
“That’s going to be a very big impact on those people who will see a huge decrease in their weekly benefits,” David Gerstenfeld, acting director of OED, said in a briefing on Wednesday. “It will also be a really big impact on the Oregon communities and economies.”
The acting director says they have paid out $2.2 billion in federal dollars to Oregonians so far.
The OED has made significant progression on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, the agency says. They have gotten about 115,000 since March, and they say they expect to finish processing all of them by Aug. 8.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.