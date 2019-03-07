State ethics commission rejects settlement offer from former Oregon first lady Cylvia Hayes

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Government Ethics Commission Thursday unanimously rejected a settlement offer from Cylcia Hayes.
Back in January, Hayes agreed to pay a $44,000 fine for breaking ethics laws 22 times. The agreement also included she would not contest she broke ethics laws and would also not admit liability.
Hayes is former Gov. John Kitzhaber’s fiancé and held an unpaid policy advisory position during his time in office. The ethics commission found Hayes used her position for financial gain.
Facing a federal criminal investigation, Kitzhaber resigned as governor in 2015 and agreed to pay a $20,000 settlement to the ethics commission.
He had just been sworn in for his fourth term as Oregon’s governor.
