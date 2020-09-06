SALEM, OR (KPTV) - State-managed forests in northwest Oregon will be in extreme fire danger as of Monday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is encouraging campers to leave, while advising visitors to consider delaying trips until the fire danger is reduced.
A red flag warning is in the forecast, with strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions this week.
Starting Monday, public use restrictions will include a ban on off-highway vehicle use, limited or no campfire opportunities and more forest roads closed to traffic. These restrictions will be in place in Tillamook, Clatsop and Santiam state forests, as well as smaller tracts of state forestland in Polk, Lincoln, Benton and Columbia counties.
Restrictions specific to a particular area can be found on the ODF website at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
The red flag warning is set for 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, indicating critical fire conditions.
ODF recommends the following precautions to prevent most wildfires:
- Check current fire restrictions for the area before visiting: Restrictions on activities such as building campfires and riding off-highway vehicles are often in place in cases of extreme fire danger.
- Check your vehicle for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.
- Don’t park or idle on dry grass or brush – the hot exhaust system can set it smoldering in seconds.
- Smoke only in an enclosed vehicle. Properly dispose of cigarette butts.
- If you see smoke, call 911.
- Always have fire extinguishing tools on hand.
Portland General Electric reported Sunday that power could be shut off to a limited, high-risk area near Mount Hood along Highway 26 to help reduce wildfire potential.
More information from PGE is available at PortlandGeneral.com/wildfire.
