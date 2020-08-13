PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Healthcare professionals are looking ahead to what they say will be an unprecedented flu season. They say they are preparing for the worst but hope it doesn't come to that.
In our lifetimes, we've never gone into flue season during a pandemic, with some doctors saying they aren't sure what to expect. But they say that won't stop them from preparing and planning.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on America's healthcare system, and now, many are wondering what it could look like with millions also getting sick as flu season approaches.
The Oregon Health Authority says they have been running drills on this exact scenario for years, always knowing a pandemic was coming, but not knowing when. Now, they're hoping that the flu won't infect so many people this year that hospitals are overrun with patients.
In order to prevent that, OHS says it will require the help of everyone.
"We’ve got to save our hospital beds for people who are very, very sick from COVID and other diseases too, and people can do their part by getting a flu vaccine," Mimi Luther, acting immunization program manager, said.
Many locations started receiving their first shipments of the flu vaccine within the last week. The Oregon Health Authority says flu shots should start to become available soon. They're recommending that young kids get two doses of the vaccine this year, and while those who are immunocompromised are usually urged to wait a little longer, OHA says if there is an opportunity to get it done, do it.
If you're worried about where to go to get a flu shot during the pandemic, OHA says to call your healthcare provider and they can tell you the best option.
OHA says getting a flu shot will allow hospitals to focus on the pandemic without the flu being too much of a complication. OHA says the vast majority of people are not against the flu shot, but if you have questions or concerns, you can reach out to their office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
