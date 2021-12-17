PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - State health experts are anticipating cases of the Omicron variant to surge in Oregon in the next couple of months, but they say those who choose to get a booster shot can help reduce that surge.

Pharmacies and vaccine clinics have stayed busy since last month when the CDC recommended booster shots for everyone 18 and up. Health officials say omicron could flood hospitals with patients again by the end of February. But they say booster shots can help hospital beds stay available for others in need. The motivation to get a booster shot is different for everyone.

“I’m pretty happy that I’m doing it. I haven’t been to Canada in over two years now and I need to see my brother. So I’ll do whatever it takes to get up there,” says Travis Puckett, a booster recipient.

“To be honest, a friend told me about this walk-in today. I was in the area doing other stuff, and I was like, this is great. I‘ve been trying to get an appointment but they’re booked far out on days that I work so it’s difficult,” says Catherine Swanston-Campbell.

KPTV spoke with pharmacist, Thanh Le, who says those with two doses still have some protection, but less than before.

“I think the public is well-educated about it. As a result, you see people come in and out of our pharmacy pretty much every day, our phone ringing pretty much all day. I believe whoever wants the shot, whoever wants protection, they will come,” says Le.

But if you are slightly hesitant, Le shares another way to think about it.

“Imagine you read the book one time, you have a good memory right? And you read one more time, you remember more details. But you read the third time, you remember even more detail than that. Our immune system responds that way, too. They have memory, too.”

Contact your local pharmacy to see when they close. They do not anticipate a booster shortage any time soon.