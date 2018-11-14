SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has opened an investigation into 97 Oregon ballots turned in late by two people for last week’s election.
The ballots consisted of 92 from Multnomah County, four from Clackamas County and one from Washington County. The Multnomah County Elections Office alerted state officials about them on Wednesday.
The secretary of state reports it is illegal to count these ballots, since they arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The voters connected to the ballots have been mailed a notification about the situation.
Oregon law states that if a person returns a ballot for an elector, they must deposit the ballot at the county elections office, or an official dropbox, not later than two days after receiving the ballot or by 8 p.m. on Election Day, whichever comes first.
Investigators are now working to “determine the facts and review the evidence to ensure all parties involved receive due process,” according to the secretary of state’s office.
No other details were immediately released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
