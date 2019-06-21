BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating a Battle Ground daycare after an infant was badly burned by a bottle warmer in May.
Gabriella Rodriquez Gonzalez said her nine-month-old, Cierrah, was unsupervised at Country Campus daycare when she crawled over to a cord attached to a bottle warmer and pulled it down on top of her.
“Every time I look at her arm I try not to cry,” Rodriquez Gonzalez said in an interview with Fox 12 Wednesday.
Cierrah has a large scar covering most of her left arm.
Pictures taken a couple days after the incident show the severity of the injury after the water splashed her arm.
Rodriquez Gonzalez, who was out of town when Cierrah was burned, said the daycare never called her to report the injury and instead waited until her friend picked up Cierrah at the end of the day.
The mother said Cierrah was burned about 45 minutes before her friend arrived for pickup, but the daycare said the friend got there immediately after the baby was burned.
“They had said (to my friend) that it was just a minor burn,” Rodriquez Gonzalez said. “Nobody was called --- no medical attention -- they said they put a cold wash rag on her arm until somebody got there.”
The mother said her daughter ended up fighting a fever, went to the hospital twice and she was told Cierrah might have permanent nerve damage.
“They said it was a second-degree burn, but it was so deep it was almost a third-degree burn,” Rodriquez Gonzalez said.
Nobody at the daycare wanted to do an on-camera interview, but the owner called Cierrah’s burn an “unfortunate accident (that) wasn’t anyone’s fault.”
Rodriquez Gonzalez said she’s upset the daycare isn’t taking more responsibility.
“You’re running a daycare,” Rodriquez Gonzalez said. “I trusted that my daughter would be safe with you and you had a cord in her reach.”
“I want the daycare to be held responsible and own up that they messed up, instead of downplaying it and trying to act like they didn’t do anything wrong,” she added.
The daycare’s director said the decision to not call the mother after the incident was a misunderstanding because they knew someone else was picking up Cierrah that day.
The owner told FOX 12 the daycare self-reported the incident to authorities and is cooperating with investigators.
