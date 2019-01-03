State investigation finds ‘substantial evidence’ of sexual harassment at Oregon Capitol

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A state investigation has found “substantial evidence” of sexual harassment at the Oregon State Capitol and says the legislature did not take appropriate action to stop it.
The findings were released by the Bureau of Labor and Industries on Thursday and come more than a year after Sen. Sara Gelser filed a formal complaint against former Sen. Jeff Kruse. Kruse resigned in February and denied the allegations against him.
In the findings released on Thursday, documents show that after Gelser came forward, other senators retaliated.
Documents give examples, including Senate President Peter Courtney “yelling at her when she pointed out it was his job to enforce policy”.
The new investigation supports Gelser’s claims and claims from other employees.
The documents say the legislature failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action and that other victims of harassment would conclude the risk of reporting harassment at the capitol was “too great”.
In summary, the investigation claims that at the capitol there is substantial evidence of unlawful employment practices based on sex.
FOX 12 reached out to senators Thursday night and heard back from Courtney. Courtney says he disagrees with the assertions in the report and “never knowingly allowed harassment to go on.”
Courtney says he is going to work hard to create a workplace free of harassment.
He also says the joint committee on capitol culture will work in this legislative session to update laws and rules to make the capitol a “model workplace”.
