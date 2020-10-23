State lawmakers approve $30M for wildfire response, vote against $35M for others in state experiencing homelessness

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon state lawmakers met to discuss using $65 million dollars from the state’s general fund to help buy hotels and motels and convert them around the state to serve as shelters for those who are homeless. This would also include shelters for those who have recently lost their homes to recent wildfires.
The emergency board voted to approve $30 million for Project Turnkey for wildfire response but voted not to provide $35 million for others in the state experiencing homelessness.
Megan Loeb, an associate program officer for economic and health at the Oregon Community Foundation, said that 40 percent of the state’s shelter beds are winter shelter beds, and in the middle of a pandemic, the typical facilities like gyms and halls won’t work because of the need for social distancing.
“It’s typically a hall or a gym with mats on the floor and shared facilities and they have to operate at limited capacity because of the importance of social distancing and protocols and the impact of the pandemic,” Loeb said.
Loeb has been working on ‘Project Turnkey’ for the past few months. She said the project aims to buy between 18 and 20 hotels and motels across the state and convert them into non-congregate shelter spaces.
“For people who cannot shelter in other ways during the pandemic and who also have been displaced by the devastating wildfires in our state,” Loeb said.
She said the facilities would provide about 1,000 units for people to use as shelter and could be used beyond this immediate need.
“However, it is needed in that community, as ongoing shelter, transitional housing or even some type of affordable housing down the road,” Loeb said. Loeb said it can be both a short and long-term solution, especially because it gives individuals or family’s their own space.
“It provides shelter for folks who’ve been through trauma, who maybe are victims of or survivors of domestic violence or the wildfires and we know there is a piece of dignity involved with these types of shelter too,” Loeb said.
She said they aim to have people in these shelters in the following 30 to 70 days after approval.
