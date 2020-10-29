MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - State and local law enforcement leaders and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office say they will work together this election season to keep people safe.
On Thursday, they met at a press conference to discuss plans for election night, highlighting the need for collaboration.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said that while they are planning to work together, they still don't know exactly what the command structure between agencies will look like. With less than a week to go before election night, he said it's too early to tell what the day will bring.
"We could have a very quiet, peaceful election season and adjust down, or things could be protracted and we’d have to expand out," Lovell said.
Leaders emphasized the need for safety.
"If you’re gonna take to the streets to make your voice heard, let people know how you feel, put it on signs, put it into chants, demonstrate and marches," Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County district attorney, said. "But please do so safely."
Schmidt and law enforcement leaders said they are dedicated to protecting people's right to vote leading up to the election and to peacefully protest the night of and the days following.
"We’re supportive of that but what we want to ask if that people don’t engage in criminal activity or harmful behavior," Schmidt said.
Lovell said law enforcement is preparing for mass gatherings with the potential for violence and property damage. Tear gas, while it is a tool on the table for Oregon State Police, is not an option for Portland police officers, as the bureau is planning to move forward without it.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said they do not have any identifiable threats in the county directed towards the elections. He urges voters to report any they see while dropping a ballot off.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
LOL what makes anyone think it will be peaceful on Tuesday????? Gov brownie already did the hard work of closing and boarding up downtown businesses for good so there isnt much left to loot. I expect the federal courthouse to be the major epicenter for rioting and chaos. Maybe Ted or Sarah will join in on the destruction!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.