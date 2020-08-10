State legislators talk spending cuts, unemployment benefit bills in 2nd special session of 2020

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon legislators met on Monday for the second special session of 2020, focusing on spending cuts and bills related to unemployment benefits.
Lawmakers during the session discussed three bills related to Oregon’s unemployment situation. The public was not allowed to call in and testify, drawing concern from some lawmakers.
Senate Bill 1701 would help a person continue to receive unemployment support while they returned back to work. Rather than cutting them off from benefits entirely, they’d essentially be weaned off, helping people make enough money when they’re still working part time.
While legislators seemed to agree with the concept, they struggled with the fact that it would pile on more work for Oregon’s employment department, which has struggled to meet the demand of claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Gerstenfeld, acting OED director, said the change would require time to implement.
“I think that there will be some increased people anxious either to get their benefits that they’re waiting on now or for a change based on this increased earning ability before it starts reducing the benefit amount,” Gerstenfeld said.
Senate Bill 1802 would allow school employees like janitors and bus drivers the ability to receive unemployment benefits during school breaks or holidays. Some legislators passionately opposed the bill, saying it singles out a certain class of people.
Gerstenfeld told committee members that by choosing one particular body of cases, the bill will help OED resolve thousands of claims much more quickly, and there were lawmakers who agreed it would indirectly help others by passing it.
“There’s an extra hoop for these employees,” Gerstenfeld said. “75% of these employees are going to get these benefits. So, the benefits that they need right now are being delayed. Our job is to take care of these employees. Not passing this doesn’t do that. And moreover, the standard benefit it gives the employment department more capacity to do these things.”
Senate Bill 1703 mostly applies to self-employed workers and would help them receive unemployment benefits more quickly. The bill would allow the Department of Revenue to share necessary information the OED has previously had to take time to gather and review from people.
The bills will have to pass a vote in the Senate and House before making it to the governor’s desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.