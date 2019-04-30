(KPTV) - State and local health officials are testing out Oregon’s ability to deal with a possible bioterror attack.
On Tuesday, a drill called "Operation Ox” or Oregon Exercise took a look at what would happen if someone maliciously released the plague and got many people sick.
This exercise was headed by the Oregon Health Authority but involved more than one-thousand agencies across the state.
Health professionals focused on practicing how they would get antibiotics into communities quickly that means moving boxes and boxes of fake medicine.
“The idea is not about the scenario, but we know the plague is a treatable disease and we know that it can actually, antibiotics can actually help and save and stop the spread of plague. So we're really looking at more the process and the actually getting antibiotics from our strategic national stock pile and getting it out to the community as fast and efficiently as possible,” Incident Manager Akiko Saito said.
The exercise runs through Thursday.
