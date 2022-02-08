OREGON (KPTV) – By the end of March, Oregon will officially get rid of its indoor mask-wearing.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday, the state would drop its indoor mask mandate by March 31.

This change is expected to have a significant impact in schools across Oregon where masks have been required for almost two years now.

To gauge public opinion, FOX 12 spoke with people at the Hillsboro School District on the upcoming changes.

Heidi Song, a parent in Hillsboro, said she now plans to delay enrolling her student in daycare because of the changes.

“I don’t want to take that chance right now,” Song said. “I’d much rather stay home with her as long as possible to ensure she stays as safe as she can be.”

It’s not just parents feeling uneasy over the change.

“I would prefer to wear masks inside schools, just to keep safe,” said 7th-grader Bella Cardenas. “There are students who have gotten COVID and we didn’t know about it – they’re going around touching people.”

A spokesperson for the Hillsboro School District Beth Graser said the lifting of the statewide mandate will put control back into the hands of local districts.

Graser said at this time, students can return to school five days after a positive COVID test because of masking.

“Students and staff would have to go back to staying out of school or work for ten days because that universal masking will no longer be in place,” Graser said.

Hillsboro School District serves over 19,000 students, all of which will have their concerns heard Graser said, as the district weights the next steps.