PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland residential care facility where a woman was murdered in May is being investigated by state agencies and Multnomah County.
Multnomah County officials on Wednesday confirmed the investigation into Cameron Care Inc. The Oregon Health Authority and state Office of Training, Investigations and Safety is also investigating.
Portland Police said 46-year-old Huyen Cao was found dead in her bed on May 17. Nearly two months later, officers arrested 57-year-old Roger Justice Jones. According to investigations, Jones went into Cao’s room and strangled her.
Jones’ court documents show that police said Jones admitted to choking Cao.
Other court filings illustrate Jones’ violent past; he was convicted in five felonies, including a 1994 attempted rape and a “guilty except for insanity” conviction in an abuse of a corpse.
OHA and Multnomah County have regulatory responsibilities and oversight when it comes to the care facility.
According to authorities, all Cameron Care residents are referred to the facility by Multnomah County’s Residential Services Division.
Investigators are tasked with finding whether Cameron Care violated specific rules meant to protect residents in care facilities.
According to the state Department of Human Services, state law requires care facilities to follow certain rules and protocols to ensure safety of all residents, including regulations to prevent abuse or harm from staff and other residents.
In a statement to FOX 12, the Oregon Health Authority said, “The Oregon Health Authority is investigating this incident in coordination with the Office of Training, Investigations and Safety and Multnomah County. The goal of OHA’s investigation is to determine whether the program violated Oregon Administrative Rules in their responsibility to assure client rights and safety.”
FOX 12 reached out to the owners of Cameron Care repeatedly but did not hear back. A manager at the facility said she wouldn’t comment on the death or arrest.
Jones will be back in court Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.