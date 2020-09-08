CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as wildfires grow across the region, with Level 3 evacuations in places for some areas.

According to officials, high winds and dry air mass have caused several wildfires in the Clackamas County, as well as a safety shut-off by Portland General Electric along the U.S. 26 Mount Hood corridor. The state of emergency is effective immediately. Currently, there are four active wildfires in Clackamas County that have resulted in evacuations, according to officials:

  • Oregon City - Redland and Potter Road
  • Colton Area - Unger Road
  • Molalla Area - Wilhoit and Bird Road
  • Beachie Creek Fire which resulted in an evacuation of the Job Corps at Ripplebrook in the Mount Hood National Forest
The Level 3 evacuation area is Burns Road to Graves Road to Howards Mill Road, and south of OR 211 between Estacada and Woodburn. Level 3 evacuation means residents need to leave now.
 
Late Tuesday afternoon, county officials said fire crews were responding to 15 fire-related incidents in the area; Some of the responses are small and require a single apparatus, while others require more than 20, according to officials.

 The declaration allows Clackamas County officials to request resources from external agencies and organizations, evacuate individuals, barricade roads and redirect funds for emergency use. For more information: www.Clackamas.us/wildfires.
