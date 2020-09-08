CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as wildfires grow across the region, with Level 3 evacuations in places for some areas.
According to officials, high winds and dry air mass have caused several wildfires in the Clackamas County, as well as a safety shut-off by Portland General Electric along the U.S. 26 Mount Hood corridor. The state of emergency is effective immediately. Currently, there are four active wildfires in Clackamas County that have resulted in evacuations, according to officials:
- Oregon City - Redland and Potter Road
- Colton Area - Unger Road
- Molalla Area - Wilhoit and Bird Road
- Beachie Creek Fire which resulted in an evacuation of the Job Corps at Ripplebrook in the Mount Hood National Forest
Level three fire evacuations south of OR 211 between Estacada and Woodburn. This means #GoNow See map: https://t.co/0pxV7tvUQJ #clackamaswildfires pic.twitter.com/UYiFs4RHsT— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) September 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.