State of Oregon puts pause on applications for rental assistance

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - With federal funding for rental assistance running out, Oregon is putting a pause on new applications for assistance beginning December 1 at 11:59 pm.
Oregon Housing and Community Services, the agency tasked with distributing $289 million in federal rental assistance funds has paid out 20,000 households so far, but 20,000 more applications for help are still being reviewed.
"It's heartbreaking to say. It's heartbreaking to hear, but there's just too much demand out there and we simply cannot continue to accept applications," said Margaret Salazar, OHCS Executive Director.
State law provides tenants who have applied for rental assistance 60 days protection from eviction. Tenants in Multnomah County have 90 days.
For Michelle Hornbeck, who lives in SE Portland, that window of protection is closing.
"I come from being homeless. I come from the streets. And it's someplace I just don't want to go back to," said Hornbeck, who applied for rental assistance in September.
Governor Kate Brown has ordered state lawmakers to convene in a special session on December 13 to discuss possible remedies for tenants, including potentially extending eviction protections.
The State of Oregon has requested additional federal funding for rental assistance, but it's not clear when that funding might be available, if it's available at all.