State of Oregon reviewing response to deadly historic heat wave

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - After a shocking number of deaths during Oregon's recent heat wave, the state is taking a critical look at its response.
The Office of Emergency Management is conducting a comprehensive "After Action Review," which will be submitted to the Governor.
Two weeks after the record high temperatures, the Office of the State Medical Examiner now confirms 83 heat-related deaths, with 32 deaths still under investigation.
"The reality is such excessive and deadly conditions may be here to stay," said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
Although cooling centers were widely available around the state, it's not clear how widely they were used.
"One of the heartbreaking things about this heat wave is that there were resources that were available to communities. The cooling centers, the transportation that was available, and folks couldn't access those resources," said OEM Director Andrew Phelps.
On Monday, the Department of Human Services revealed that people told the agency they had a hard time finding cooling center information when they called 2-1-1.
"We found out that 2-1-1 was not staffed during the weekend," said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. "So we asked what it would take to staff the center so people could get information they needed. They told us they needed additional funding to staff the center. We then provided funding to staff phone lines 24-7 during the heatwave through July 11pm on July 5th."
A spokesperson for 211info said the center's operating hours are normally 8am-6pm Monday through Friday, and there was not an expectation or directive that the center would be open for the extreme weather.
"We’re devastated that lives were lost during the recent unprecedented heat emergency and regret that not all who contacted 211info were able to get the support they needed during this crisis," said Cara Kangas, 211info's Director of Partnerships.
Although the results of the review will paint a clearer picture of what other improvements should be made, Allen said it's clear state agencies need to ask more questions about what kinds of supports individual communities need in severe weather events.
"I think there are some places where we need to look at some gaps in services and try to figure out collectively as a system how we can address those," said Allen.
The After Action Review will be submitted to the Governor's office by the end of the month.
