State of Washington ending emissions testing program for vehicles in 2020

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON (KPTV) - The state of Washington is ending the requirement for an emissions test before renewing a vehicle’s registration, starting next year.
Washington’s emissions check program will stop on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Washington Department of Ecology reports that air quality in the state is much cleaner now than when the program began in 1982.
Every community in Washington currently meets all federal air quality standards, according to state officials.
The state attributes the combination of its testing program, advances in vehicle technology and improved motor fuels to “significant reductions” in transportation-related air pollution.
In 2005, the Legislature passed a plan to phase out emission testing based on the Department of Ecology's projection that the program would no longer be needed by 2020.
“Despite the end of mandatory emission testing, we believe air quality will continue to improve in the years ahead as newer, cleaner vehicles replace older, less-efficient models,” according to a statement from the Department of Ecology.
People can check online if they will need to get their emissions tested for personal or fleet vehicles before the program ends.
