State officials announce first presumptive case of coronavirus in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State officials announced Friday night that someone living in Oregon has the state’s first presumptive case of the coronavirus.
A press conference was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Portland to discuss the announcement. Gov. Kate Brown is set to speak, along with the director of the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA reports the person is from Washington County, but did not recently travel to areas affected by coronavirus. This is considered a “community spread” case and investigators are working to determine the origin.
The case is considered presumptive until the CDC confirms a positive test result.
State agencies, hospitals and school district have spent the week discussing preparations for possible cases of coronavirus in Oregon.
The OHA has been getting daily updates from the Centers for Disease Control about Oregon residents returning from China. Local agencies have then been contacting those travelers within 72 hours, and they are interviewed and monitored for symptoms.
Patrick Allen, director of the OHA, reminded people that while coronavirus is getting a lot of attention right now, most people who get it only have minor symptoms and recover without serious issues.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown earlier Friday announced the formation of a Coronavirus Response Team.
The Coronavirus Response Team includes agency directors or their representatives from:
- Department of Administrative Services
- Oregon Health Authority
- Department of Human Services
- Oregon State Police
- Oregon Department of Transportation
- Office of Emergency Management
- Oregon Military Department
- Oregon Department of Education
- Department of Corrections
- Oregon Youth Authority
- Secretary of State
- Oregon State Treasurer
I'll be pulling my kid out of school on Monday if verified.
