PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other state leaders and organizations, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the Timbers and Thorns, and the Trail Blazers, released a joint statement on Thursday to condemn recent acts of violence in Portland.
“As elected officials and community leaders, we are coming together to condemn the acts of violence in Portland that have occurred as thousands of Oregonians have been peacefully protesting for racial justice and police accountability,” the statement said. “The violence must stop.”
The statement comes after a man was shot and killed during a riot in Portland over the weekend. Police have not confirmed if Aaron J. Danielson’s death was connected with the riots. On Tuesday, Danielson’s friends described him as compassionate, quick-witted, and funny. The said he loved his country and Portland.
The statement on Thursday also called for accountability:
There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable.Together, we are committing ourselves to do the hard work that will bring meaningful change for racial justice and police reform.
The following leaders and organizations signed the letter:
- Governor Kate Brown
- Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum
- Senate President Peter Courtney
- Speaker of the House Tina Kotek
- Senator Ginny Burdick
- Senator Michael Dembrow
- Senator Shemia Fagan
- Senator Lew Frederick
- Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward
- Senator Kathleen Taylor
- Senator Rob Wagner
- Representative Janelle Bynum
- Representative Maxine Dexter
- Representative Diego Hernandez
- Representative Alissa Keny-Guyer
- Representative Robb Nosse
- Representative Karin Power
- Representative Jeff Reardon
- Representative Andrea Salinas
- Representative Tawna Sanchez
- Representative Barbara Smith-Warner
- Representative Akasha Lawrence Spence
- Mayor Ted Wheeler
- Commissioner Amanda Fritz
- Commissioner-Elect Carmen Rubio
- Black American Chamber of Commerce
- Grantmakers of Oregon and Southwest Washington
- Muslim Educational Trust
- NAACP Portland
- Oasis of Praise International Ministries
- Oregon AFL-CIO
- Oregon AFSCME
- Oregon Education Association
- Oregon Latinx Leadership Network
- Oregon Nurses Association
- PCUN
- Portland Business Alliance, Greater Portland’s Chamber of Commerce
- Portland Timbers
- Portland Thorns
- Portland Trailblazers
- SEIU 49
- SEIU 503
- Stand for Children
- Unite Oregon
Click here to read the full statement online. According to the governor's office, additional names and organizations may be added to the list of supporters.
(5) comments
Anybody who would sign on to such a letter as Brown's has defined and acknowledged themselves to be so far out of touch with the hearts of Oregon as to render themselves irrelevant.
Of course they try to spin it by mentioning white supremacy. 3 months of LEFT wing rioting and violence. These are radical liberal democrats on the streets every night.
Too little, 3 months too late. We are not impressed.
More talk about how "unacceptable" things are but nothing new about any action to be taken to quell the violence and punish the evildoers and support the victims (all of us). :)
What a joke..
Note the statement does not include a message from those we look to for moral guidance such as our religious leaders. All part of the plan. They aren’t consulted because these elected officials actually believe and hope the public see them as our moral leaders. Half the public don’t know who those names on the list are and the rest see them as the fools and bankrupt grifters they are. They’ve done nothing. Oh and the Sports Teams have zero credibility with the Riot Rats as they don’t do sports or even pay attention. Tone Deaf.
