PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gas station attendants are still required to supervise and help as some gas stations in Oregon shift to self-serve, the state’s office of emergency management says.
State officials over the weekend suspended enforcement of gas station self-service regulations in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Not all gas stations in Oregon will permit self-service, but they’re allowed to if they meet requirements from the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The requirements include:
- The gas station owner retains documentation that there are no employees available to work as an attendant, including documentation for absences and employee hiring and retention efforts;
- The gas station owner is subject to State Fire Marshal audit and has posted safety signs for how to safely operate a fuel pump; and
- The hours of operation under this subsection do not exceed 10 consecutive hours.
State officials believe lifting the restriction will help stretch staffing and keep stations open. Some businesses have already shifted to self-service, including Fred Meyer. Many Oregon residents, however, have concerns regarding the decision.
“It was just my first thought of, ‘well, it's one gas attendant versus everyone going up and touching it,’” Matthew Novobioski, of Portland, said.
Leta McConnaughey, of Gresham, also voiced concerns.
“I would be more than willing to wait longer to have them pump it, then for me to have to pump the gas myself, I’ll wait for that,” McConnaughey said.
The office of emergency management says attendants are still required to wipe down all surfaces. The new regulations are in place until April 11.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
"versus everyone going up and touching it" (the pump handle.)
The attendant touches *every* card handed to them. The risk is much larger having an attendant as a common host point between every transaction, all day long!
Governor Kate, you obviously skipped science classes in school. The virus rates will significantly increase in Oregon because of this. Gas stations will become a new transmission point. Self-serve now!
Oh no! The big scary gas pump will haunt Oregonians in their sleep!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.