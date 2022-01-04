DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said icy roads lead to the death of three people Monday night in Deschutes County.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. when Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97 near milepost 113.

Initial investigation showed a northbound Dodge Durango driven by Jared Lewis, 39, of Redmond, lost control while passing on the slick and icy roads. Because of the conditions, the Durango spun out of control into the southbound lane and collided with an International 749 utility truck.

Lewis, as well as passengers, Kristopher Frisbee, 44, and Heather Good, 40, both of Redmond, sustained fatal injuries and were all pronounced dead.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured, and Highway 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours.