LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police has identified a woman found dead off the Oregon coast Sunday afternoon.
Satin Fever Star, also known as Kahrin Jean McDonald, 63, of Lincoln City, was found dead around 5 p.m. in a cove just north of God’s Thumb, OSP says.
OSP identified the woman based on tips received through their hotline.
The state police agency continues to investigate but says the death does not appear to be suspicious.
No additional information was immediately available for release. There is no threat to the public connected to this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
