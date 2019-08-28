CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police and several state agencies are investigating the drawdown of Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop County.
According to several agencies, it was drained by the homeowner’s association to make repairs related to the dam.
But the Department of Environmental Quality told FOX 12 it was not permitted by DEQ to do the work.
The DEQ said it was first notified about the drawdown by a concerned citizen on Aug. 22 through the Oregon Emergency Response System. By the time staff arrived on scene, the reservoir was drained. It is now investigating potential impacts to water quality.
Meanwhile, the Department of Fish & Wildlife is looking into impacts on fish.
A spokesperson for ODFW says the agency wasn’t aware that the lake would be drained, and had they known, they could have coordinated with the HOA to determine appropriate drawdown timing and help with fish salvage.
As it now stands, ODFW said salmon, steelhead, trout, lamprey and freshwater clams and mussels have all been found dead in the lake or its tributaries.
They don’t have an estimate on what they call the “total fish kill” just yet but said it could number in the thousands.
The Department of State Lands is also involved in the investigation, and a spokesperson said it will have technical personnel on site Thursday for an independent assessment and as part of the multi-agency probe.
The Oregon Water Resources Department is also involved, as the safety of Fishhawk Lake Dam is regulated by OWRD’s Dam Safety Program.
Oregon State Police are also investigating.
FOX 12 went to the lake to speak with HOA board members, but our requests went unanswered.
