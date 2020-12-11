PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines will soon be arriving in Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown says the state will be prioritizing who gets the first round of vaccines in the surge of the pandemic.
Brown says the state wants to get these vaccines to Oregon communities as quickly as possible.
She says the hardest hit and most at-risk will be prioritized first.
She says that includes staff at hospitals and other inpatient facilities who have direct patient contact, especially with COVID-19 patients.
Brown says it also includes workers in vital roles like housekeeping and food services.
The governor says then the state will expand immunizations to outpatient facilities including behavioral health programs and facilities for intellectual and developmental disabilities.
By the end of December, Brown says Oregon expects to receive 147,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
She says state health officials have been enrolling vaccine provider sites so vaccines can be distributed to those locations within hours and days after they arrive in Oregon.
She also says hospitals will be the first primary sites for immunizations of the first group of vaccine recipients.
“We think this step will also help slow community spread especially among communities of color who compromise a disproportionate share of the workforce among non-medical staff and hospitals and at our nursing homes,” Brown said.
Brown says the state estimates about 100,000 Oregonians will receive vaccine doses by the end of the year.
She says the state will be launching an outreach effort to build trust and confidence in the vaccines, especially among communities of color and other vaccine hesitant communities.
The Oregon Health Authority says the state will need to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in order to achieve community immunity.
