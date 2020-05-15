RENT RENTER HOUSING FILE

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Housing and Community Services is providing $8.5 million statewide for rent relief.

The Rent Relief Program aims to provide rent assistance to people who have experienced a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, state officials announced that the funds would be allocated through a needs-based formula to regional community action agencies.

The formula weighed severe rent burden data, poverty data and unemployment claims.

Community action agencies will begin taking applications in the coming days. Oregonians in need are asked to contact their local agency directly.

Income loss documentation and other materials are required for this program. Rent payments will be made directly to landlords on behalf of tenants, for those who qualify.

The $8.5 million is being distributed to community action agencies as follows:

ACCESS, Inc.

(541) 779-6691

$459,585

Community Action (CAO)

(503) 648-6646

$764,957

Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)

(800) 752-1139

$186,271

Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)

(503) 397-3511

$299,610

Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)

(541) 963-3186

$162,250.00

Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)

(503) 655-8640

$457,097

Community in Action (CINA)

(541) 889-1060

$96,070

Community Service Consortium (CSC)

(541) 752-1010

$583,383

Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)

(541) 682-3798

$929,025

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)

(541) 298-5131

$140,357

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)

(503) 585-6232

$771,012

Multnomah County Department of Human Services

(503) 988-7453

$1,639,002

Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)

(541) 548-2380

$438,696

Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)

(855) 215-6158

$455,813

Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)

(541) 435-7080

$233,165

United Community Action Network (UCAN)

(541) 672-5392

$489,779

Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)

(503) 472-0457

$197,192

The $8.5 million was allocated by the Oregon Legislature through the Joint Emergency Board. OHCS anticipates additional resources from the CARES ACT will be made available in the weeks ahead.

