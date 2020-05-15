SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Housing and Community Services is providing $8.5 million statewide for rent relief.
The Rent Relief Program aims to provide rent assistance to people who have experienced a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, state officials announced that the funds would be allocated through a needs-based formula to regional community action agencies.
The formula weighed severe rent burden data, poverty data and unemployment claims.
Community action agencies will begin taking applications in the coming days. Oregonians in need are asked to contact their local agency directly.
Income loss documentation and other materials are required for this program. Rent payments will be made directly to landlords on behalf of tenants, for those who qualify.
The $8.5 million is being distributed to community action agencies as follows:
ACCESS, Inc.
(541) 779-6691
$459,585
Community Action (CAO)
(503) 648-6646
$764,957
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)
(800) 752-1139
$186,271
Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)
(503) 397-3511
$299,610
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)
(541) 963-3186
$162,250.00
Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)
(503) 655-8640
$457,097
Community in Action (CINA)
(541) 889-1060
$96,070
Community Service Consortium (CSC)
(541) 752-1010
$583,383
Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)
(541) 682-3798
$929,025
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)
(541) 298-5131
$140,357
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)
(503) 585-6232
$771,012
Multnomah County Department of Human Services
(503) 988-7453
$1,639,002
Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)
(541) 548-2380
$438,696
Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)
(855) 215-6158
$455,813
Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)
(541) 435-7080
$233,165
United Community Action Network (UCAN)
(541) 672-5392
$489,779
Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)
(503) 472-0457
$197,192
The $8.5 million was allocated by the Oregon Legislature through the Joint Emergency Board. OHCS anticipates additional resources from the CARES ACT will be made available in the weeks ahead.
