PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A State representative from Klamath Falls wants to see the Portland Trail Blazers adopt what he calls a more inclusive statewide name.
Rep. E. Werner Reschke introduced House Concurrent Resolution 15 to change the name of the Portland Trail Blazers to the Oregon Trail Blazers.
Reschke released a statement saying the Blazers are not just Portland’s team, they are Oregon’s team.
“First, it is historically more accurate – but most importantly, the name ‘Oregon Trail Blazers’ is more inclusive,” Reschke said.
Reschke continued that renaming the NBA franchise would allow more Oregonians to embrace the team as their own.
“I look forward to this resolution and the conversation that ensues,” Reschke said.
The Portland Trail Blazers franchise was founded in 1970. Team owner Paul Allen passed away last October.
