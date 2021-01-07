State Rep. Mike Nearman accused of allowing demonstrators inside Oregon Capitol

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police (OSP) are investigating allegations into whether Oregon State Representative Mike Nearman opened a door to allow demonstrators into the Oregon State Capitol last month.
This all happened on December 21st when Oregon legislators held an in-person 1-day special session to pass several relief bills.
OSP says a crowd of demonstrators gained access to the Oregon State Capitol that same morning.
Troopers and Salem Police escorted protesters out of the building.
OSP said two people refused to leave the building and were taken into custody.
Shortly after, the demonstration outside the Capitol was declared an unlawful assembly.
"Arrests were made. Legislative staff and members felt terrorized by the incursion. Particularly our members who are members of color because the rhetoric of the demonstrators is out of the Trump playbook, and very much caters to white supremacists’ motivations," Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) Portland, said. "Representative Nearman’s actions were completely unacceptable. This is serious, and his behavior was reckless and dangerous. We are looking into our options of how we can address his actions. We’ve been waiting for further advance on the criminal investigation, but we are not waiting until that is completed at this point."
OSP confirms it's reviewing surveillance footage of what happened that day.
Speaker Kotek said aside from the criminal investigation, she says legislators are exploring all options.
Kotek says she's consulted with employee services and the Legislative Equity Office to determine if this could be a hostile workplace violation.
These new developments come as Oregon legislators are preparing for the start of the legislative session on Monday, where a large portion of proceedings will continue virtually.
Safety of the Capitol is top of mind, not just during the pandemic but as we've seen security breached on both a state and national level.
"Because of this virtual issue, because of the threat of violence because of disease I mean I could go on and on this is a new way of governing that we are going to attempt and are attempting," Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney (D) Salem, said.
Kotek says OSP will be conducting enhanced security training for the Capitol which will all be virtual next week.
FOX 12 reached out to Rep. Nearman's office as well as the Oregon House Republican Office for a response to these allegations and has not heard back yet.
