State representative for West Linn 'will not back down' after being subject of anti-Semitic flyers

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A lawmaker who represents West Linn in the Oregon Legislature is speaking out after she was portrayed in an anti-Semitic image.
Representative Rachel Prusak said Wednesday that several flyers targeting her with "anti-Semitic stereotypes and Holocaust imagery were posted in Clackamas County."
Prusak says the hate symbols were used to attack her identity and her support toward passing gun safety legislation in Oregon.
"While I was the specific target of the anti-Semitic attacks, these types of acts affect not just me, but the entire Jewish community in our state. This past year along, we've seen several incidents of Neo-Nazi hate, even within Oregon's Capitol," Prusak said in a statement.
Prusak added she "will not back down on either my determination to call out these acts or my efforts to work towards policies that keep us all safe."
Read Prusak's full statement here.
Clackamas County released a statement on social media in solidarity with Prusak. "We condemn racist and anti-Semitic acts," the county said.
FOX 12 reached out to Oregon State Police for more information about the flyers. OSP said an investigation has been assigned to a trooper.
Warning: This flyer may be upsetting to see
(2) comments
Does no one find this "flyer" highly suspect? An anti-semetic poster with gun owners. org signed nonchalantly at the bottom in hyper-liberal West Linn Oregon? C'mon....
I agree. I smell fraud here. Just keep watching...
