PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding 16-year-old who is missing and believed to be in danger.
Mataya Gearhart, a foster child living in Portland, was last seen on Monday. She was reported missing on Tuesday morning and is believed to be in critical danger, and may be held against her will, according to the department of human services.
Gearhart was last seen in Portland and is now believed to be in Seaside with a man named Torry Stewart, officials believe. She may also be in southern Oregon or northern California.
Gearhart stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information about Gearhart’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement. People may reference Portland Police Bureau case number 20-172655 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children number 1391926.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
