PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Densely populated cities across the country are seeing the same problem: too much COVID-19 vaccine demand and not enough supply.
Compared to other parts of the state, Oregon officials say the Tri-County area encompassing the Portland metro is falling behind schedule when it comes to vaccinating those in the 1A Group. The 1A group includes health care workers, first responders, and seniors living in long-term care facilities.
Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced more Moderna doses are coming from the federal government, allowing the state to give the Tri-County region 17,000 additional first doses for the week of February 1.
"This is really great news for the metro area," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said.
Kafoury told FOX 12 that the Portland area has a unique situation because of the highly condensed population and the disproportionate amount of health care workers who work at the largest health systems in the region.
"Right now, we know that there are people who are in desperate need of a vaccine who cannot get one, and that keeps me up at night," Kafoury said.
After a month and a half of COVID-19 immunizations in the state of Oregon, the metro has still not finished administering shots for the 1A group.
Kafoury says a Tri-County area survey conducted last week revealed that almost 60,000 people in the 1A group still hadn't gotten their first vaccine dose. She says that's when Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington county officials sounded the alarm to Governor Brown, who had opened up vaccine eligibility to educators this week.
"We've been very worried, and we know that the real problem here is there's just not enough vaccine," Kafoury said.
The state's announcement means the metro will get 32,000 total doses for the week of February 1, including the 15,000 first doses reserved for educators.
The bulk of the 17,000 additional doses, 11,000 of them, will go to the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, Multnomah County officials said. The remaining 6,000 will be split up between the three counties, so each will get 2,000 doses for their "high-priority sites."
