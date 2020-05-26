State to hand out PPE, sanitizer to Oregon farmers, ranchers this week

HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – Next Monday, farms and ranches across the state of Oregon will need to abide by certain social distancing and hygiene guidelines put forward by the state.
On June 1st, the state will start enforcing new rules put in place in May to slow any spread of COVID-19. Starting on Wednesday, the state of Oregon will begin distributing 1 million N-95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to farms and ranches across the state.
In Hood River, orchards and farmers are working to meet the 2020 guidelines ahead of the harvest season set to begin in a matter of weeks.
“Things are going pretty well,” Wells and Sons Orchards Manager Devon Wells said. “Fortunately, in an orchard operation we are able to have employees work on individual trees.”
Wells is one of many working to figure out how to meet new guidelines that call for bathrooms and hand washing stations to be cleaned more frequently and how to deal with new social distancing guidelines in migrant housing.
“Employees are our most valuable asset, so we really put a lot of effort into having our employees and their families healthy and safe because that helps us get our work done in the orchard,” Wells said.
He says their orchard should be fine when it comes to housing because they are single person occupancy but other orchards around Hood River may have a tough time with rooms that have bunk beds and more space needed between beds.
“Housing is going to be a really big problem and hopefully there are going to be some people that are getting solutions put together, maybe some mobile housing?” Wells said.
There have been ideas of using hotel rooms as supplemental housing. Farmers say that route wouldn’t be cost effective.
For now, those in agriculture will work to meet the new guidelines before harvest of certain crops begin the next few weeks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
No industry will be untouched by Kate's poisoned hand
