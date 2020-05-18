Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Community action agencies will soon be taking applications for rent assistance as the state is providing $8.5 million in funding to help struggling Oregonians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director of Community Action, which serves Washington County, says you’ll need to have some proof of your income or lack of income.

Kemp Shuey says Community Action received $764,000 in rent relief funds. It’s one of several agencies that received money from the state as its moratorium on evictions ends in July.

Shuey says the amount people receive in rent assistance varies on situation. He says on average, the organization is able to provide a one-time payment of rent assistance for $1,200, but there are longer-term programs as well that also help people get into housing.

Shuey says the organization was already on the frontlines of helping people before the pandemic. Now, he says the number of people who need help is on a while new level.

“The difference now is that the need is even greater,” Shuey said. “So an infusion of support like this from the state has been tremendous and it will certainly boost our ability to meet more of the need in our communities.”

The state’s $8.5 was allocated statewide as detailed below:

ACCESS, Inc.

(541) 779-6691

$459,585

Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)

(541) 682-3798

$929,025

Community Action (CAO)

(503) 648-6646

$764,957

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)

(541) 298-5131

$140,357

Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)

(800) 752-1139

$186,271

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)

(503) 585-6232

$771,012

Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)

(503) 397-3511

$299,610

Multnomah County Department of Human Services

(503) 988-7453

$1,639,002

Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)

(541) 963-3186

$162,250.00

Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)

(541) 548-2380

$438,696

Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)

(503) 655-8640

$457,097

Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)

(855) 215-6158

$455,813

Community in Action (CINA)

(541) 889-1060

$96,070

Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)

(541) 435-7080

$233,165

Community Service Consortium (CSC)

(541) 752-1010

$583,383

United Community Action Network (UCAN)

(541) 672-5392

$489,779

Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS)

(541) 882-3500

$196,738

Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)

(503) 472-0457

$197,192

(1) comment

Gabriel
Gabriel

How about some property tax refunds since Salem is too dumb to figure out online schooling

