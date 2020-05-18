PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Community action agencies will soon be taking applications for rent assistance as the state is providing $8.5 million in funding to help struggling Oregonians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Executive Director of Community Action, which serves Washington County, says you’ll need to have some proof of your income or lack of income.
Kemp Shuey says Community Action received $764,000 in rent relief funds. It’s one of several agencies that received money from the state as its moratorium on evictions ends in July.
Shuey says the amount people receive in rent assistance varies on situation. He says on average, the organization is able to provide a one-time payment of rent assistance for $1,200, but there are longer-term programs as well that also help people get into housing.
Shuey says the organization was already on the frontlines of helping people before the pandemic. Now, he says the number of people who need help is on a while new level.
“The difference now is that the need is even greater,” Shuey said. “So an infusion of support like this from the state has been tremendous and it will certainly boost our ability to meet more of the need in our communities.”
The state’s $8.5 was allocated statewide as detailed below:
ACCESS, Inc.
(541) 779-6691
$459,585
Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)
(541) 682-3798
$929,025
Community Action (CAO)
(503) 648-6646
$764,957
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)
(541) 298-5131
$140,357
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)
(800) 752-1139
$186,271
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)
(503) 585-6232
$771,012
Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)
(503) 397-3511
$299,610
Multnomah County Department of Human Services
(503) 988-7453
$1,639,002
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)
(541) 963-3186
$162,250.00
Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)
(541) 548-2380
$438,696
Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)
(503) 655-8640
$457,097
Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)
(855) 215-6158
$455,813
Community in Action (CINA)
(541) 889-1060
$96,070
Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)
(541) 435-7080
$233,165
Community Service Consortium (CSC)
(541) 752-1010
$583,383
United Community Action Network (UCAN)
(541) 672-5392
$489,779
Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS)
(541) 882-3500
$196,738
Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)
(503) 472-0457
$197,192
