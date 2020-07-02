CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon state trooper is on leave as Oregon State Police investigate a situation that played out at a Corvallis coffee shop.
Allan’s Coffee & Tea says four troopers refused to put on a face mask and were seen on surveillance without masks on. The incident happened on the first day of the governor’s statewide mask mandate and has gained the attention of the OSP superintendent, the governor, and the community.
In the surveillance video provided by the Oregonian, on July 1 at Allan’s Coffee & Tea, you can see an OSP trooper walk in without a face mask. Then you eventually see three more OSP troopers also walk in without face masks.
Allan’s Coffee & Tea says the troopers all refused to wear one, and the coffee shop says one officer even used a profanity to ridicule Gov. Kate Brown’s face mask order.
In a statement from Allan’s Coffee & Tea, owners Robert and Kathryn Morgan said in part:
The four Oregon State Police Officers put our small business in a terrible position yesterday by openly defying the orders which we as a business are responsible for upholding. I will state clearly that this issue should have never become a political or divisive issue. Very simply we as a small business were choosing to follow the health and safety guidelines of the CDC and the majority of the medical community as well as complying with a state order issued by our Governor. Unfortunately, the State Police made it exceedingly difficult for us to do that.
OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton also released a statement, saying in part:
Not only are police officers expected to comply with the Governor’s emergency declaration orders, I expect them to set the example for Oregon’s residents as we strive to fight this invisible enemy - the Coronavirus. This conduct is embarrassing and indefensible, especially in the wake of thousands of Oregonians taking to the streets each day to rightfully demand police accountability. Like any police misconduct, the actions of a few bring discredit to the scores of dedicated officers that do not believe they are above the law they are sworn to uphold.
Let me be clear, Oregon State Police Troopers are not above the law and this conduct is being immediately addressed.
FOX 12 also spoke to community members about the incident.
“I think it's very disrespectful to the public and to the governor to all of us,” Trish Lunceford, a Corvallis resident, said. “They should be setting a good example.”
“It's very disappointing to say the least that some police officers would refuse to wear a face mask,” Ron Wrolstad, another Corvallis resident, said.
Gov. Brown said on Thursday that the actions of the troopers are inexcusable and no one is above the law. OSP has not released the names of the troopers involved.
OSP confirms the first officer seen in the video is on paid administrative leave during its investigation.
(4) comments
Why is only one being disciplined? And, why is he being paid while on discipline leave? But, don't forget, law enforcement officers are, in general a pretty ok bunch who put up with a lot of abuse.
Shame on those troopers. Hopefully they didn't loot stores and destroy public property because of it?
I’ll be going into Corvallis tomorrow and I’ll be sure to avoid Allan’s Coffee & Tea.
SO umm what LAW did they violate?
