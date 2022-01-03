PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- Thousands of students across Oregon and Southwest Washington headed back to class after a two-week holiday break in the middle of a new COVID-19 surge.

Because of an alarming spike in cases in Oregon, the Department of Education issued a new health and safety advisory urging districts to cancel extracurricular activities and move all meetings online. That's in addition to masking indoors, social distancing, vaccinations and rigorous testing.

This is not a mandatory rule, but up to the district's discretion. The Lake Oswego School District, the Beaverton School District, the Hillsboro School District and Portland Public Schools said they're still reviewing the new advisory. The Hillsboro School District said they already have all their meetings remote.

The Department of Education said sports are included in their extracurricular activity definition. Peter Weber, the Executive Director for OSAA, said they, too, are still reviewing the new information from the Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority.

"At this point decisions regarding any action related to today’s school health advisory are being made at the local school level," Weber said.

For parents like Ralf Youtz, he said school districts are doing their best to keep students and teachers safe.

“As a community, as long as everybody is as vaccinated as can be, as long as everybody is doing their best to watch out for symptoms when they arise and getting tested, that’s all we can really do," Youtz said.