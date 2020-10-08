State urging fire victims to apply for free hazardous debris clean up

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A month after massive wildfires swept down the western slope of the Cascades, clean-up crews will soon begin removing and disposing of hazardous materials on burned properties.
Oregon’s Debris Management Task Force and the EPA have put together a plane to remove hazardous debris free of charge to property owners.
Hazardous waste cleanup is provided free of charge to property owners in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties. FEMA and the State of Oregon are funding the work.
Removal of household hazardous waste and fire debris is required before property owners can rebuild from the fires.
“They can do all that hazardous waste, identification, removal, asbestos removal, comply with all the regulations at no cost to you and at no cost to your insurance,” Lauren Wirtis with Oregon DEQ said.
The Task Force is asking people to fill out a “Right of Entry” access agreements to allow cleanup crews onto their property. They ask that these agreements be filled out and signed by Oct. 16. EPA crews will begin clean-up work in Jackson County the week of Oct. 19 and will expand to other counties shortly after.
For more information about the process and what steps to take visit wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup.
Household hazardous waste can include but is not limited to: fuel and petroleum, car batteries, antifreeze, used oil filters, solvents, fertilizers, pesticides, propane tanks, high pressure cylinders, disinfectants, aerosols, paint, bleach, radiological sources or devices, pool chemicals and ammunition.
Cleanup crews will also identify and dispose of bulk asbestos materials when possible. The different government agencies are working on a plan for debris and ash removal and will announce their plan once it is completed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
this is a good thing... I thought I had heard somewhere that there was a time limit to apply that seemed pretty short?
