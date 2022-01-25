ALSEA, Ore. (KPTV) - A decision from a school district on the Oregon coast is getting a lot of attention and mixed reaction.

Superintendent Marc Thielman of the Alsea School District announced on Friday that it’s up to parents if they want their child to wear a mask at school. The only time they’ll be required to wear a mask is on the school bus because of a federal mandate for public transit.

Now, the Oregon Department of Education is withholding federal COVID-19 relief funds from the district until they are in compliance with the state's indoor mask mandate. Oregon OSHA is the agency tasked with investigating mask complaints in the workplace. They'll investigate if complaints are filed.

"This action puts students and staff at risk, especially those individuals who may be more at-risk to the impacts of COVID-19 and still have a right to access their education," ODE told FOX 12.

On January 13, the Alsea School Board voted unanimously to declare an “Effective Return of Local Health and Safety Decision-Making."

The letter was also posted to the district's Facebook page, where it got mixed reaction. Some commenters supported the decision and praised the district. Others said it's irresponsible at a time when the district is taking other precautions, like canceling extra-curricular activities.

FOX 12 spoke with a mother at the school, who wanted to remain anonymous and express her concerns.

“So no football games, no volleyball or whatever is going on right now but because of COVID, you’re going to cancel all that. But it’s okay to walk through the halls and everything with no masks on if they don’t want to? What? How does that make sense?”

Then on Sunday, Alsea School District announced there wouldn’t be school Monday or Tuesday because they’re short staff due to positive cases among the staff.

“I’d rather them be home than at school with no mask on. But then what do you do? Do you send your kid to be around a bunch of other kids with no masks on?”

The superintendent said in his letter he believes the changes will reduce "unhealthy mask conflict" and "restore respect for individual decision making."

FOX 12 reached out to the school district and the union for comment but have not heard back.

The state told FOX 12 that Alsea is not the only district in the state to defy the mask mandate. Adrian School District in Malheur County was fined by Oregon OSHA and has since come back into compliance, ODE said.