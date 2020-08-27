PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A monumental study to track 100,000 Oregonians across the state for COVID-19 has been canceled.
On Thursday, OHSU announced that the Key to Oregon study was ending because not enough people in communities of color were taking part. OHSU posted the following to their website:
More than 10,000 Oregonians from across the state stepped up to enroll in the Key to Oregon study, one of OHSU’s largest research cohorts to date. However, OHSU realizes that this research cohort does not currently represent the state in the way that is necessary to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on historically disadvantaged populations in Oregon. Therefore, to ensure the best use of state funding and limited long-term resources, OHSU will decommission the Key to Oregon study with the understanding that one of the most effective and efficient ways to serve historically disadvantaged communities is to elevate leadership to Oregonians representative of these populations.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the partnership in May. In the weeks following, several thousand post cards were sent out across the state asking people to volunteer for the research.
Brandon West was one of those who signed to be a part of Key to Oregon.
“If I am providing some helpful information to someone who might, you know, understand this and come up with better policies, yeah, I am all for that,” West said.
West found out on Thursday that the study was ending.
“I think if you are getting data that is not super helpful or only helpful for one section of the population it seems kind of like a waste of money, so I understand,” West said.
OHSU says 10,000 people signed up to be a part of the research.
Charles Boyle, a spokesperson with the governor's office sent the following statement:
The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Pacific Islander communities, tribal communities, and communities of color. The pandemic has also laid bare and exacerbated existing disparities in our health care system, our education system, and more. Governor Brown believes that all Oregonians deserve to have quality, affordable health care, regardless of who they are or where they live. She appreciates the work of OHSU to ensure that this transition for the Key to Oregon Study is focused on working with OHA and co-creating with the BIPOC Decolonizing Research and Data Council to center racial equity in this research moving forward.
The Oregon Health Authority said on Thursday they are using other avenues to get the data to better track the virus in the community, the agency referencing studies at Oregon State University and other community outreach efforts.
OHSU says, “Moving forward, the BIPOC Decolonizing Research and Data Council, an alliance of community member-based scientists, advocates and leaders representative of some of the communities most impacted by COVID-19, and a partner on the Key to Oregon study, is in ongoing conversations with the Governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority about co-creating next steps that center racial equity. A key focus will include strengthening the connection of data, data collection and research as a tool towards social and racial justice to mitigate COVID-19 impacts to communities. OHSU strongly supports these ongoing efforts to address this critical need.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.