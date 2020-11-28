PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a report of a toppled and vandalized statue in Southeast Portland this week.
Police said incident happened at the Lone Fir Cemetery located at 649 Southeast 26th Avenue sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.
The statue known as The Soldiers Monument was tipped over and spray painted.
Metro, which owns Lone Fir issued the following statement:
"We are aware of the vandalism that occurred two nights ago at Lone Fir Cemetery and are assessing the damages. The Soldiers Monument was heavily damaged and was removed yesterday for the safety of visitors."
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or Crime Stoppers and reference case number 20-924462.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for the information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
One of ted and kates kids did it.
Lock up the parents.
