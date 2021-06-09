Statue vandalized in southeast Portland park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was caught on camera vandalizing a statue at a southeast Portland park. It shows a woman spray-painting graffiti over the bust of the explorer, York, at Mount Tabor Park.
York was the only black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition group and was William Clark’s slave.
The statue was put in the park in February and replaced the one for Harvey Scott that was toppled over in 2020. Police say this incident happened Tuesday morning. The woman can be heard in the video claiming she’s upset the original statue was replaced.
Portland Parks and Recreation says crews have been working to remove the paint and figure out how much the damage will be.
(1) comment
Should be arrested, but are they also looking for the people who tore down the original statue? No
