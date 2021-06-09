PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was caught on camera vandalizing a statue at a southeast Portland park. It shows a woman spray-painting graffiti over the bust of the explorer, York, at Mount Tabor Park.

Statue vandalized in southeast Portland park

Image: KPTV

York was the only black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition group and was William Clark’s slave.

The statue was put in the park in February and replaced the one for Harvey Scott that was toppled over in 2020. Police say this incident happened Tuesday morning. The woman can be heard in the video claiming she’s upset the original statue was replaced.

Portland Parks and Recreation says crews have been working to remove the paint and figure out how much the damage will be.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kids are still in cages under Biden
Kids are still in cages under Biden

Should be arrested, but are they also looking for the people who tore down the original statue? No

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.