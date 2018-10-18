VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Clark College says it will suspend operations Monday ahead of a planned on-campus demonstration.
Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson said they plan to visit Clark College next week to raise awareness about ballot measure I-1639. The measure would implement sticker gun laws.
Clark College in a letter from the president said it would cancel all classes Oct. 22.
The letter told employees to stay home unless asked by a supervisor and associated Gibson and his group with accounts of violence related to events they organized in the past.
“We recommend that all members of the college community, with the exception of those serving critical functions, stay away from the college,” the letter said, in part.
The suspension includes all Clark College locations, including those at Washington State University Vancouver and Columbia Tech Center, according to the letter.
In an interview with FOX 12, Gibson said violence was not the goal of his planned demonstration.
“I don’t want violence,” Gibson said, referencing the right-wing groups’ stance on Second Amendment rights and free speech. “Violence hurts the movement, it hurts the message.”
Gibson said he would also visit WSUV. He said the group plans to hand out pamphlets and talk with students.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.